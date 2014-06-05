St. Louis Institution Installs Yamaha IF, MTX System

In 1903, a St. Louis institution was born. The Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) has endured and thrived by remaining committed to being a premier athletic, social, and dining club for business, professional, and civic leaders, and families in the St. Louis area. Today, the MAC is recognized as one of the top private clubs in the United States.

The Missouri Room was installed with ten Yamaha IF2208W loudspeakers that were custom painted to match the room.

