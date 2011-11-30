Creative Technology Chicago Moves Offices

Creative Technology Chicago has moved to a new 62,500 square foot facility located near O’Hare International Airport in Elk Grove Village, IL.

The larger, more modern facility has twice the warehouse space of the previous building and includes a dedicated equipment demo area for client demonstrations and programming.

The offices are larger and have been designed with an open, bright floor plan to accommodate CT’s current staff and enable further expansion for future growth.

CT Chicago’s new Address:

1455 Estes Avenue, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Main Tel: 847-671-9670 Fax: 847-671-7699

Email: info@ctchicago.com