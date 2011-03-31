Visionary Renews Partner Program

Carpinteria, CA--Visionary Solutions (VSI) has renewed its agreement with AMX to be part of the control and automation system suppliers InConcert Partner Program.

Under the agreement, VSI products have been integrated to be fully interoperable with AMX's Vision2 IPTV solution, a fully-integrated video capture, management, and distribution system that utilizes the most modern IPTV technologies to power video delivery solutions for businesses, educational institutions, hospitality, and in-home broadcast.

VSI designs and manufacturers a series of Internet Protocol (IP) encoding solutions that provide options for system designers and operators of many types of video distribution networks. The partnership with AMX ensures that users of AMX Vision2 can integrate VSI encoders, according to the company, because the products are tested as interoperable.

"AMX works with manufacturers like Visionary Solutions to simplify equipment integration and provide our dealers and agents with the ability to create and install a system efficiently," said Robert Choate, InConcert partnership program director for AMX. "Through this partnership, IP encoders from Visionary Solutions are easily incorporated into an AMX Vision2 system and there will be no time-consuming installation or system support issues."

The Vision2 system can handle acquisition from any analog or digital source, distribution of live or pre-recorded content over any IP network, and remote management and scheduling for up to 100 channels via AMX's user-interface.