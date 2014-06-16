SpinetiX Targets Specific Digital Signage Verticals at InfoComm

- SpinetiX will showcase a variety of digital signage solutions for specific vertical markets at the InfoComm trade show in Las Vegas, NV, June 18 - 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- “Our customers said they wanted to see SpinetiX products demonstrated in applications for specific vertical markets,” said Serge Konter, marketing manager of SpinetiX. “We listened and will be showing solutions featuring our Elementi software and HMP200 media player that meet the needs of markets such as retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, transportation and others.”
- SpinetiX will exhibit in booth N1751 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Dealers, new or existing, are invited to view the demonstrations and speak with product specialists.
- The HMP200 is a small HD media player with no moving parts that only draws 7 watts of power while operating. Features include a simple zero config network integration, 8 GB internal storage and USB storage expansion options, RS232, GPS, RFID and 3G modem connectivity. It also comes pre-installed with SpinetiX Fusion software, a browser-based content manager that turns any digital display into an autonomous, networked device. The players come with a product lifetime warranty.
- Elementi is digital signage software that when paired with the HMP200 allows users to deploy digital signage solutions on any combination of screens, from a network of displays to a single video wall. Three different versions of the software are available, ranging from a simple drag and drop content management software to a top tier solution for the ultimate digital signage professional.