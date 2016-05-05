SpinetiX Announces Management Team Change

SpinetiX recently announced a change in its management team, made in order to streamline the organization and sustain its growth strategy. SpinetiX has decided to promote Nicolas Meyer to the newly created position of vice president of marketing and channel management, effective immediately.

“Nicolas has since his arrival significantly contributed to the reinforcement of our channel ecosystem through the introduction of a complete new channel strategy. Nicolas has the experience and the track record to lead our channel management, marketing and sales operations activities for ultimately becoming a more customer-centric organization,” said Francesco Ziliani, CEO of SpinetiX.

Meyer has been channel sales manager at SpinetiX since 2014. Prior to joining the company Meyer held several marketing and channel management positions at Bombardier Recreational Products, a Canadian company, global leader in the Powersports industry. Meyer holds a Bachelor degree in marketing from IDRAC Lyon (France) and a Master degree in international management from HEC Montréal (Canada).