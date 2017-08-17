Spectrum Introduces New Flex Active Table

The What: Spectrum Industries has introduced the Flex Active Table. Designed with collaboration in mind, teachers can easily move these tables around to suit their desired working environment.

The What Else: Flex Active Tables’ locking casters provide quick room reconfiguration and storage capabilities. Tables are available in 48-, 60-, and 72-inch-wide versions, along with 24- or 30-inch depths to fit into nearly any space. The optional modesty panel, available in coordinating laminate or metal finish, provides privacy and design appeal.

The Flex Active Table comes with a variety of quick power options: the Cove Power Module allows for a quick connect from each table, while the Easy Power Connection allows each table to join, allowing only one final cord to plug in and power all tables.

The tables’ scratch and impact-resistant, high-pressure laminate work surface is made to last, while durable powder-coated steel legs add strength and a contemporary look. A work surface brace is incorporated into every table to minimize flexing over time.

The Flex Active Table can be ordered in Spectrum Expressions’ line of laminate and metal colors, which are designed to match the brand’s furniture to most rooms’ décor. The metal colors provide a tough, wear-resistant finish to metal parts. The laminates cover all work surfaces and the matching vinyl edge trim provides the appearance of elegant custom built furniture. The Flex Active Tables are also offered in a white dry-erase laminate finish.

The Bottom Line: From active learning environments to meeting rooms, the Flex Active Table is designed to meet the needs of almost any collaboration layout, while ADA-compliant seating allows engagement of users in a wide variety of environment. Multiple size options and the choice to add a power module and wire management kit help round out this versatile solution.