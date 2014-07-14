SpectraCal and X-Rite Partner for Panasonic Display Solution

Seattle software developer SpectraCal, Inc. and color technology company X-Rite, Inc. have partnered to introduce a software/hardware package that makes calibrating and matching select Panasonic professional displays faster and more intuitive for video walls and digital signage.

CalMAN for Panasonic The CalMAN for Panasonic package provides automated calibrations for select Panasonic displays, including the new Panasonic LFV series for multi-panel video walls. The software comes bundled with the SpectraCal C3 colorimeter, which is designed and manufactured by X-Rite.

“We know the demand for professionally installed video walls is increasing rapidly, and we’re trying to help meet that demand with our software,” said SpectraCal’s Marketing Director Joshua Quain.

Panasonic has been on the forefront of new display technology for commercial video walls and digital signage since the release of the TH-55LFV50U in 2012. The LFV displays are designed for easy installation and are popular for many professional installers assembling multi-panel arrays.

CalMAN for Panasonic includes a new Display Matching workflow that makes calibrating and matching digital signage displays like the Panasonic LFV faster and more intuitive.

“With CalMAN’s new Display Matching application and AutoCal capabilities, there’s no better solution for professional installers faced with calibrating a Panasonic video wall,” Quain said.

SpectraCal’s partnership with X-Rite has been an integral part of providing a solution for the Panasonic displays. The SpectraCal C3 colorimeter is designed specifically for flat-panel displays like the Panasonic LFV.

“We chose the C3 colorimeter because it provides highly accurate readings of LED LCD displays at an extremely affordable price,” said SpectraCal CTO and Founder Derek Smith.

While SpectraCal has added some capabilities to the C3 colorimeter to optimize its performance with CalMAN, the company’s technical staff credits X-Rite for the instrument’s accuracy and reliability. “The engineering’s impressive,” admitted SpectraCal’s Calibration Lab Director Darrell Bird. “We’ve tested it in our lab and it’s spot-on.”

“We worked closely with SpectraCal to develop the C3 specifically for configurations like CalMAN for Panasonic,” said Eric Langlois, OEM Channel Manager at X-Rite. “When measuring displays like the Panasonic LFVs, the C3 provides a level of accuracy that’s usually only available with much more expensive instruments.

While CalMAN for Panasonic currently supports just the LFV displays, SpectraCal plans to add more displays to the list in the upcoming months.

“Ideally CalMAN for Panasonic will be available for professional studio monitors as well,” Smith said. “We’re hoping to support displays like the Panasonic BT400 with 3D LUT capabilities.”