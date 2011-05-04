Stewart Unveils StarCam Camera Housing

Stewart Filmscreen has unveiled StarCam, an integrated camera housing for Stewart StarGlas laminated rear projection screen systems, enabling videoconferencing for new and existing StarGlas installations. The StarCam provides a mount for video cameras in a clear glass port that is integrated into a black inlay border that frames the projected image.

The camera mounts behind the glass screen, designed to eliminate projector and camera noise, heat and distracting motion. Screens can be made to any size and aspect ratio to provide the highest fidelity images without loss or distortion of data caused when flat panel screen walls are used.