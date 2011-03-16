NEC Opens Voting for Contest

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America has opened up public voting for its $25,000 giveaway contest, which began in November 2010.

More than 100 entries were received for the Star Student (education) program during the submission period, and a panel of NEC judges reviewed all video submissions to select the top five. Video entries were required to explain why the school needed a technology makeover. The most creative and deserving Star Student entries, which include Chase Secondary (Chase, BC, Canada), Robbin Hebrew Academy (Toronto, ON, Canada), Rockvale Elementary (Rockvale, TN), St. Jude School (Joliet, IL) and Valley View School (North Brookfield, MA), were chosen to continue in the competition for public voting.

"The creativity exhibited in these entries was phenomenal, and the judges immediately noticed the effort schools put into planning their video entries," said Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing at NEC Display Solutions. "The involvement of faculty, students and athletic teams reflected their positive attitudes in working toward the common goal of earning their schools new equipment. Our judges were very impressed with the quality of entries received in this contest and are excited to see which of these five schools will rise to be the winner and claim the grand prize."

To vote in the contest, visit necstarstudent.com/25Kgiveaway/vote through March 31 and vote for your favorite video. The video with the most votes by the end of the voting period will win the Grand Prize of $25,000 in NEC technology for its school, which will be announced in April. In addition, all runners up will be awarded

32-inch NEC E321 LCD displays for their schools.