RPV Reduces Price on Flex Mounts

rp Visual Solutions has reduced the price of their large format series of Flex Mounts. These mounts are built for flat panels with 80” to 103” diagonal images. The RPV RPPM-Flex Mount listed previously for $7,340 and is now offered at $5,500.



The RPV RPPM-Flex Mount is CNC laser-cut from precision formed 3/16” black powdercoat welded steel. This steel fabricated mount can extend out from the wall up to 31.5”, allowing an installer, service person, or end user to physically get behind the mount for cable connecting and trouble shooting. The mount articulates left and right to enhance the viewing experience and for ease of installation and service.

The RPV RPPM-Flex Mount enables large flat panels to be firmly held in position and mounted on a load-bearing wall. If the wall is not able to hold the flat panel weight, custom H-Frames (steel slab-slab posts), floor stands, or overhead support structures are available as installation options. Any of these mounting choices are available in a tilt-down version or portrait orientation.

Accessories for the RPV RPPM-Flex Mount include touch overlays, RPV Lifting Frames, camera shelves, loudspeaker attachments, and trays for local source devices. Touch overlays create a large touch panel with up to 32 touch points. The RPV Lifting Frame consists of extension arms that attach to a Genie SLA-10 lift. By using the RPV Lifting Frame, two installers can complete the installation. The RPV Lifting Frame can be used for both the 85” and 103” and can be utilized repeatedly for the mounting of large flat panels.