SoundDevices Previews InfoComm Offerings

- Sound Devices (Booth 2471), along with its video products brand Video Devices, will bring a complete lineup of rack-mounted and portable audio and video solutions, including the Sound Devices 970 audio recorder and its Video Devices PIX 270i and PIX250i recorders. The company will also preview its Video Devices PIX-E Series of camera-mounted recording monitors, comprised of the 1920x1200 seven-inch PIX-E7 and 1920x1080 five-inch PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, which are presently the world's most compact 4K recording monitors.