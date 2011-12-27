Meyer Sound Expands Constellation Team

Meyer Sound has added Mac Johnson and Ana Lorente to the Constellation team.

Mac Johnson.

Johnson has been named Constellation project manager, transferring from his prior position as education programs coordinator for the company. Ana Lorente, formerly with the projects department of Meyer Sound Spain, will now serve as Constellation project designer.

"Both Mac and Ana already have extensive experience with Constellation," said John McMahon, Meyer Sound's executive director, digital products. "The success of the projects they worked on is a major factor in their appointments to the team. We are extremely pleased to have them fully on board to support our Constellation work, which is growing at a tremendous rate."

Johnson has served in Meyer Sound's education program since 2007, and in recent years his duties expanded to include Constellation demos and trainings. Johnson also played a principal role in recent temporary Constellation systems deployed at the Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage of Sony Studios in California and at the Great Mountains Music Festival in South Korea. He will remain based at the company's Berkeley, CA headquarters.

Ana Lorente.

Prior to joining Meyer Sound, Johnson was managing partner of N.B.S. Production, a sound rental company in Charleston, S.C. He has extensive experience as a production manager, sound designer, and FOH engineer.

While with Meyer Sound Spain, Lorente handled design and project coordination for Constellation systems in Spain at Laboral University Auditorium near Gijón and Centro de Innovación Tecnológica del Entretenimiento (CITE) in Seville. Before her tenure at Meyer Sound Spain, Lorente served as an audio and Pro Tools engineer at AudioGraph International in Santa Monica, CA.

In her new role, Lorente will assist with Constellation project design and management, working closely with John Pellowe, Meyer Sound's project director, Constellation. Lorente will be based in Valencia, Spain.