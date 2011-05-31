Xantech Introduces Web Designer 3.0

Xantech has introduced its Web Designer 3.0 software.

The software includes a “drag and drop” feature that allows contractors and system integrators to design their own custom web control pages that can be stored and served up from within Xantech’s WIC1200 Web Intelligent Controller and exported remotely to any network/web-based control device, such as Xantech’s CWTC10 10.4-inch Wireless Touch Controller.

Additionally, because the WIC1200 is a network/web-based control device, the custom design web control pages can be used on any web-enabled device/tablet, including the Apple iPad.

The launch of the new Web Designer 3.0 software expands on the WIC1200’s functionality, as it allows the contractor or system integrator to create stunning web pages that can further tailor the clients’ tablet interface for their specific needs.