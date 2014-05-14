Sound Devices' Three Key Appointments

Sound Devices is announcing the appointment of Paul Isaacs to VP of Marketing and Product Design, Dan Desjardins to Manager of Software Development and Quality Assurance and Gabriel Benitez to Sales Manager.

Paul Isaacs, VP of Marketing and Product Design

“These three new key appointments represent a step forward in our ability to develop and promote superlative video and audio products,” says Matt Anderson, CEO, Sound Devices. “Paul, Dan and Gabriel bring a wealth of sales, market and technical knowledge and experience to the company at a time when Sound Devices products are expanding into several important new markets.”

Prior to joining Sound Devices, Isaacs worked in broadcast engineering with the BBC, product development with HHB Communications and as an audio/video consultant with Applied Audio Consultants. Since 2008, he has been a key player in the definition, user-interface design and software development of Sound Devices’ video and audio recorders. In his new role as VP of Marketing and Product Design, he will educate new and existing markets about the benefits of using Sound Devices video and audio products. In addition, he will continue to be a main player in the design and definition of new products. In his off hours, Isaacs plays keyboard in a number of

Dan Desjardins, Manager of Software Development and Quality Assurance

bands.

Desjardins brings 24 years of experience as a software specialist, designer, manager and developer with Dynatech, iNEWS, Avid, Weather Central and WSI with him to Sound Devices. He also spent 11 years in broadcast television as a reporter, photographer, engineer and manager. As Manager of Software Development and Quality Assurance, he will oversee the development of the latest firmware for all of Sound Devices audio and video products, while also ensuring that all hardware products from Sound Devices meet the company’s high-quality criteria before reaching the customer. Desjardins is a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and SMPTE, and an avid still photographer.

Gabriel Benitez, Sales Manager

Benitez joins Sound Devices as Sales Manager. He has 15 years of experience working in the LatinAmerican markets, with a background in audio engineering and radio frequency coordination of wireless devices. A native speaker of both English and Spanish, he is also fluent in Portuguese. He will focus on increasing Sound Devices’ presence in the Latin American markets, while also strengthening the company’s reseller and distributor networks in the region. In his free time, Benitez enjoys playing guitar, drums and bass.