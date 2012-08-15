SnapAV Launches E-Commerce Site for Commercial Integrators

SnapAV has launched its e-commerce site for commercial integrators.

The URL for the site is commercial.snapav.com. Featured are more than 400 product and installation videos, technical drawings, software drivers and calculators.

“The site contains virtually every piece of information an integrator needs to know about a product,” said SnapAV senior vice president Adam Levy.

SnapAV has built system design services right into the site. In the Engineered Solutions section, integrators find pre-configured engineered solutions complete with one-line drawings and Bill of Materials. A Saved List feature enables building, naming and saving of multiple carts based on clients and/or applications.

“We’ve won more awards for our residential site than any other in the industry,” said Levy. “And with our commercial site we’re taking it one step further. We don’t know of another supplier that is providing a better set of e-commerce tools for integrators.”

SnapAV’s commercial site offers a balanced assortment of high-quality media distribution, CCTV, racks, mounts, power, wire and cable, 70-volt audio products and more—many backed by lifetime warranties—and all supported by the company’s customer service and technical support teams, including Live Chat.