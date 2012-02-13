Barco Expands HDX Line of Projectors

Kortrijk, Belgium--Barco has added a new unit to its HDX range of three-chip DLP projectors.

The HDX-W18 is the latest addition to the HDX family, sharing the on-board image processing, compact design, easy servicing, and preview mode features with its W12 and W14 cousins, but clocking in at 17,500 lumens.

“After our very successful introduction of the HDX-W14 last year, we are excited to expand our HDX range with a 17,500 lumens unit. This new model supports the customer requirements of getting more brightness out of compact projector systems,” said Chris Colpaert, director of strategic marketing ProAV at Barco. “The HDX is equipped with Xenon lamps and contains a high contrast optical engine. This results in stunning color reproductions, presenting audiences with crisp and vivid images on every occasion.”

“The on-board image processing technology is based on Barco's renowned ImagePRO signal processor, which offers high quality and flexible scaling capabilities and has been a reference in the events market for many years,” Colpaert said. “This additional feature set boosts creativity and decreases the time it takes to get sources on screen the way users want.”