Extron Now Shipping HDMI Streaming Encoders and Decoders

Extron Electronics has launched its VN-Matrix 250 series of encoders and decoders, which provide real-time transmission of high resolution HDCP-compliant HDMI, DVI, or RGB video across standard IP networks.
- The VN-Matrix 250 Series accepts HDMI and RGB signals at resolutions up to 1920x1200 and 2048x1080, and streams video and audio over an IP network, preserving the native source resolution of digital or analog video sources. It offers a wide range of features to support diverse streaming application requirements including USB keyboard and mouse data transport, bidirectional RS-232 control, return audio streaming, multiple network ports, and support for both HDMI-embedded and analog stereo audio.
- "Capitalizing on years of experience with our existing VN-Matrix products, we added a comprehensive set of AV processing, control, and networking options," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Our new VN-Matrix 250Series stands out with its ability to stream HDMI signals with full HDCP-compliance, and it includes unique features that support real-time streaming and distance collaboration applications."
- VN-Matrix 250 Series encoders and decoders use the PURE3 codec, which provides an unmatched combination of bit rate efficiency, low latency, visually lossless image quality, and a high immunity to network errors. VN-Matrix 250 systems excel in applications with demanding quality requirements such as command and control, training and simulation, or distance collaboration applications in government, aerospace, energy, or medical environments.
- With its very low encode and decode latency of just 35 ms each, the VN-Matrix 250 Series is ideal for applications that must support bidirectional communication and real-time decision making. The combination of high quality, low delay, and flexible bit rate management makes theVN-Matrix 250 Series the ideal solution for many quality-critical applications.