Snap-On Now Mounts for iPad Air

The What: Snap-On's versatile tablet mounting system is now available for the iPad Air.

The TCM9361

The What Else: Designed with production techs and musicians in mind, the u-mount TCM9361 Snap-On cover makes mounting the Air to equipment racks, workstations, console tables, and mic stands easy and flexible. On stage, back stage, or at front of house, the TCM9361 maximizes the utility of the iPad Air for production purposes. The TCM9361 will be shipping to dealers in October, 2014.

The Snap-On cover for iPad Air follows the success of the original u-mount Snap-On covers released earlier this year. The u-mount line was conceived to give active users a versatile way to mount their tablet computers to everyday and not-so-everyday objects. It is a simple and affordable way to incorporate the growing number of mixing, lighting, and management apps into live and broadcast productions.

Each TCM9361 ships with one Snap-On cover, one round mounting clamp, a 360-degree ball joint with pull back sleeve, a mounting post, and one Prop-Up for desktop use.

Custom-sized for Apple’s ultra-slim iPad Air tablet, the TCM9361’s Snap-On cover is made with precision cut-outs that provide access to all the tablet’s buttons and keep the microphone, cameras, speaker, headphone jack, and data/charging port 100% functional. The cover is constructed from rugged textured high-strength plastic.

The TCM9361 also features a pull-back release sleeve which makes removing the cover from the mounting system a breeze. Securing the cover back in the mount is just as simple. It is the best solution for remote audio mixing, backing tracks, recording, and countless other scenarios. The mounting post also disconnects, making it possible to extend the length of the mounting system using the longer posts available in the optional u-mount accessory kit (sold separately). A 360-degree ball joint allows for easy rotation and tilt. No other mounting system works so well for remote mixing, especially when you add the optional mounting post and foam sleeve. The post and sleeve also make the u-mount a great choice for presentations.

The round mounting clamp grips round tubing 21-30mm in diameter. Alternately, the TCM9361 can be placed on a tabletop at an ideal angle without scratching its surface using the included Prop-Up plug. The Prop-Up plug is a rubber foot that plugs directly into the pull-back release sleeve.

The Bottom Line: Like all On-Stage u-mount products, the TCM9163 comes complete with colorful retail-ready packaging. The product lists for $69.99, and carries a MAP price of $49.95.

