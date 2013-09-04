Martin M6 Console Lights Up Dance Festival

As one of the largest dance festivals in the world, the Global Gathering, in its 12th year, brought some of the world’s most renowned DJs and live acts to numerous stages during one weekend of dance and electronic music in Stratford-upon-Avon, UK. Electric Fly Productions was contracted to design and supply the lighting for all seven arenas involved in the 2013 festival and deployed a HARMAN’s Martin M6 lighting console on the main stage for full control of the lighting, in addition to deploying a large amount of Martin lighting fixtures.

Martin EC-20 video screens were used to backlight the stages throughout the Gathering, controlled by P3 system controllers and a Maxedia PRO interface. Numerous Atomic strobes were strategically placed to light up all of the stages.

The M6 lighting console functions as an advanced ‘visual control’ surface, and is designed conventional and moving lights, digital fixtures, LED pixels and a range of media servers.