S&L Moves Operations to Thomasville

In October of 2014, owner and CEO Jason Jones made his intentions to move S&L known; the firm was growing and it had long been his wish to move his company to the City of Roses.

The 20,000 square-foot facility was designed by architect Raymond Finger. It features a large storefront with floor to ceiling windows, chiseled concrete, and redwood siding. The purpose-built facility has 13 offices for sales, support, and clerical staff, an oversized lounge area, three restrooms, a lobby, a video conferencing-capable boardroom with breakout rooms and an area for up to ten technicians, racks, and service AV equipment.

The largest portion of the building is occupied by 12,500 square-feet of warehouse space for rental equipment and to serve as a holding location for AV gear awaiting installation.

JCI Contractors oversaw construction of the facility. Clay Byars, who also oversaw the rebranding, selected interior space colors and finishes. Many of the cabinets and counters were built and installed by International Design and Display Group.

S&L moved from a 7,500 square-foot warehouse in the industrial park of Cairo, GA.

S&L will hold an open house June 23, 2016 from 5:30 p.m.—7:30 p.m. at 7 Midway Road, Thomasville, GA.