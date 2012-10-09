BICSI Elects Board of Directors

BICSI has completed the 2013-15 board of directors election.

Members have elected five board members to serve two-year terms. In voting that ended September 30, members have selected the following individuals:

SECRETARY

Robert "Bob" Erickson, RCDD, RTPM, NTS, OSP, WD, Communications Network Design, Haysville, KS.

CANADIAN REGION DIRECTOR

Peter Levoy, RCDD (incumbent), Anixter, Ottawa, Ontario

U.S. SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION DIRECTOR

Jeffrey Beavers, RCDD, OSP, Black and Veatch, Lenexa, KS.

U.S. SOUTHEAST REGION DIRECTOR

Charles "Chuck" Wilson, RCDD, NTS, OSP, Wilson Technology Group, Inc., Brooksville, FL.

U.S. WESTERN REGION DIRECTOR

Larry Gillen, RCDD, ESS, OSP, CTS, Pentair Technical Products – Hoffman, Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

“These newly elected individuals will play essential roles in shaping BICSI’s future,” said Jerry L. Bowman, RCDD, NTS, RTPM, CISSP, CPP, CDCDP, BICSI president. "Although serving as a BICSI Board member means a great amount of work, the payoff is very rewarding. Congratulations to all of them! I and the rest of the Board of Directors are excited to begin working closely with these new Board members in moving BICSI forward.”