BICSI Elects Board of Directors

BICSI has completed the 2013-15 board of directors election.
Members have elected five board members to serve two-year terms. In voting that ended September 30, members have selected the following individuals:
SECRETARY
Robert "Bob" Erickson, RCDD, RTPM, NTS, OSP, WD, Communications Network Design, Haysville, KS.
CANADIAN REGION DIRECTOR
Peter Levoy, RCDD (incumbent), Anixter, Ottawa, Ontario
U.S. SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION DIRECTOR
Jeffrey Beavers, RCDD, OSP, Black and Veatch, Lenexa, KS.
U.S. SOUTHEAST REGION DIRECTOR
Charles "Chuck" Wilson, RCDD, NTS, OSP, Wilson Technology Group, Inc., Brooksville, FL.
U.S. WESTERN REGION DIRECTOR
Larry Gillen, RCDD, ESS, OSP, CTS, Pentair Technical Products – Hoffman, Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
“These newly elected individuals will play essential roles in shaping BICSI’s future,” said Jerry L. Bowman, RCDD, NTS, RTPM, CISSP, CPP, CDCDP, BICSI president. "Although serving as a BICSI Board member means a great amount of work, the payoff is very rewarding. Congratulations to all of them! I and the rest of the Board of Directors are excited to begin working closely with these new Board members in moving BICSI forward.”