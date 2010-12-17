Multicom Cares Site Honors Volunteer Efforts

Orlando, FL--Multicom is recognizing its many employees and their generous families who are giving back to the community, both locally and internationally, by volunteering their time, money, expertise, sewing, hammering, painting, organizing, and more on the new Multicom Cares website.

“Multicom is grateful for the personal dedication, hard work, and innovation of its employees to drive the continuing success of the company," said Sherman G. Miller, Multicom's president and CEO. "Just as importantly, I am personally very proud to highlight their contributions to the communities we live in, including organizing food drives, sewing blankets for the homeless, international disaster relief, building a school in Kenya, working for our men and women in the military, and much much more. Whether it is product solutions for our customers or food and clothing for the less fortunate--count on these wonderful people go over the top to make it happen! I couldn’t be prouder."

You can see the new section of the site here.

