Community Provides Array for Children's Theatre

Wilmington, DE--Founded in 1973 by Marie Swajeski, the Delaware Children's Theatre has made a long-standing tradition of providing live family entertainment for people throughout the tri-state area, including seasonal holiday shows like the current production of "Scrooge."

Supported solely through ticket sales and a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, the all-volunteer group makes its home in the historic 100-year-old New Century Club building in Wilmington.

The building's rich history includes stints as a hospital during World War I, an ice cream parlor and pharmacy, a college, and a dinner theater, as well as many years as a nexus of the women's rights movement. Recognized on the list of U.S. National Historic Places, its stage has played host to speakers as varied as Margaret Sanger and Woodrow Wilson.

In support of the DCT's efforts, Community Professional Loudspeakers recently provided the Theatre with four of their ENTASYS column line array loudspeaker systems. Two ENTASYS columns mounted on either side of the proscenium and two more on the side walls have made a marked difference for the Theatre's audiences, says production manager Barry Polish.