Webinar: Designing Spaces to Enhance Learning

A recent study reported American children and teens spend about 32.5 hours a week at school. That’s 7.5 hours more than their parents did 20 years ago - the equivalent of a full-time job. Learning spaces need to support minds at work. But most schools are little changed from those of past generations.

This Bretford U webinar addresses principles and guidelines for designing highly supportive learning spaces.

The webinar will address:

• Design principles for 21st Century Learning

• Accommodate variety in uses, users, learning activities, configuration, technologies, interactions, and learning resources

• The two sides of ergonomics - cognitive and physical - and how to

• incorporate them into the design of learning spaces

By the end of this webinar, attendees will:

• Identify design principles and elements that enhance learning

• Understand why one size does not fit all

• Comprehend transition and flow and how learning spaces can support them

• Recognize the links between ergonomics, movement, space design and learning

The Webinar will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Register here.