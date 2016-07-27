Shure Names Excellence Marketing 2015 Rep of the Year

Brian Jarvis (Shure); Mark Mitchell (Excellence Marketing); Abby Kaplan (Shure); Paul Cassady, Ken Simons, and Patrick Gilligan (Excellence Marketing); Rick Renner (Shure) Shure Incorporated has named Excellence Marketing, Inc. its sales representative of the year. Excellence Marketing’s president Ken Simons received the award at this year’s InfoComm convention in Las Vegas, NV.

The Shure “rep of the year” award is based on specific sales results and input from various departments at the company. The chosen rep firm displays special qualities, including strong inside and outside sales, adaptability to ever-changing markets, consistency in performance, and strong, decisive leadership. The winner always has the fundamental elements of a best-in-class firm.

“Excellence Marketing shares our goal of being the most trusted audio brand,” said Mark Humrichouser, Shure vice president and general manager of its Americas Business Unit. “They consistently deliver exceptional performance across the retail, integrated systems, and professional markets, and they put the needs of customers first.”

“We’re thrilled to receive this honor,” said Ken Simons, president of Excellence Marketing. “We highly value our association with Shure; they are a part of this firm’s DNA. It’s very much a team accomplishment with six highly skilled people here and everyone at Shure, all pulling together to make our customers’ Shure experience the best that it can be.”

Excellence Marketing has been a sales representative for Shure since 2007. Its office is located in Eden Prairie, MN. Its territory includes Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and western Wisconsin.