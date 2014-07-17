Shen Milsom & Wilke Promote Jay Ticer to NY Director

Shen Milsom & Wilke has promoted Jay Ticer to lead the medical equipment planning team in New York.

Jay Ticer, Director of Medical Equipment Planning, Shen Milsom & Wilke

Ticer is experienced in the assessment, procurement, and management of medical equipment planning projects. He is a Certified Materials & Resource Professional. He is a member of the American Society of Healthcare Engineers and of the Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management. Ticer received his education from the United States Army Department of Nursing Services and the United States Navy Fleet Hospital School. His hands-on clinical experience has provided him with a deep understanding of the patient-care environment, enabling him to seamlessly integrate SM&W’s services into the medical equipment planning process to improve the project outcome.

“We are pleased to promote Jay Ticer to this important role,” said Fred Shen, founder and chairman. “His ability to help our clients realize their vision for their healthcare projects coupled with his proven leadership of our medical equipment planning team has been a positive experience for us.”

“Serving the needs of our healthcare clients and the continued growth of our medical equipment planning practice is a focus for SM&W,” said Tom Shen, managing partner. “Jay’s many years of equipment planning experience coupled with his understanding of health information systems provides great value to our healthcare clients. Jay’s leadership skills will further promote the development of our medical equipment planning staff, and he is a welcome addition to the management team.”

Over the past twelve years Ticer has worked on numerous equipment planning projects, including award-winning healthcare facilities for the University of Massachusetts Medical Center and the Swedish Medical Center’s Orthopedic Institute in Seattle, WA, and more recently on the SUNY Stony Brook Medical and Research Translation Building (MART) and Bed Tower; Montefiore Medical Center, and the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center Replacement in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Prior to joining Shen Milsom & Wilke, Ticer served as a clinical specialist for medical device manufacturers in specialties such as minimally invasive surgery, endoscopy and sports medicine. This work has included physician and staff education on device specific surgical procedures, clinical testing of emerging surgical technology and partnering with surgery departments to create equipment management programs. He has consulted in areas such as central sterile and OR process, as well as workflow management and medical device in-service education.