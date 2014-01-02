AVnu Alliance Welcomes Crestron as First Home Automation Member

- AVnu Alliance, the industry consortium that certifies Audio Video Bridging (AVB) products for interoperability, proudly welcomes Crestron, a leading provider of control and automation systems, as its latest member.
- The membership addition of Crestron marks the first AVnu Alliance member to create solutions for smart home and commercial buildings, and furthers the progression of AVB in professional audio/video and residential markets.
- Standing at 65 global members, AVnu Alliance is seeing accelerated momentum for AVB across a breadth of markets including professional AV, automotive, and residential with member companies working together to drive AVnu-certified devices as the highest performance, most reliable, more flexible, and more affordable market solutions. The growth in members over 2013 speaks to the commitment that leading manufacturers across industries have made to the promotion of AVB open standards and products.
- "Our commitment to standards makes us the perfect candidate to join the AVnu Alliance to ensure interoperability among networked AV devices and provide the highest quality streaming AV experience," said John Pavlik, Crestron director of architecture and design. "We're excited to collaborate with fellow AVnu Alliance members and utilize our expertise to promote the adoption of AVB standards to provide a better end-user AV experience."
- "It is extremely motivating to have Crestron join our membership ranks. Crestron understands the importance of having pieces of a complex system work together and as a leader in residential and commercial automation systems, they will lend incredible knowledge and value to the Alliance, while extending our commitment to the AVB ecosystem," said Rick Kreifeldt, AVnu Alliance president. "The AVnu Alliance is fostering a new networking ecosystem of interoperable devicesby working with industry leading members such as Crestron."
- AVnu Alliance is seeing growing momentum in all market segments. The AVnu Alliance is testing AVB-enabled networking devices at its appointed testing house, the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), and has many products in the certification process. AVnu Certification is available to alliance member companies.