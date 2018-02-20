SES Integration Deploys Clear-Com for Elevation Church

SES Integration specified Clear-Com as the intercom solution for Elevation Church's production facility.Clear-Com has been chosen by AV integrator and supplier, SES Integration of Concord, NC, to be the intercom solution for Elevation Church’s broadcast production facility and church campus in Charlotte, NC. Known as Elevation Ballantyne, the 75,000-square-foot facility produces multiple online video streams that are broadcasted live at Elevation Church’s 15 locations across Canada and the United States, as well as online. In addition to its production facility, Elevation Ballantyne is home to a modern 1,850-seat auditorium with broadcast-quality AV equipment and video cameras.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Clear-Com, and count on them to provide our clients with reliable, flexible, and expandable intercom solutions,” said Trey Blair, director, SES Integration. “When our longstanding client Elevation Church hired us to integrate their new production facility, it only made sense to select Clear-Com as our intercom supplier.”

With its suite of Clear-Com intercom products, Elevation Ballantyne can serve a full range of live broadcast requirements across many locations. This includes producing and distributing weekly sermons by church leader Pastor Steven Furtick and his team, plus integrating live feeds from other campuses; including live baptisms over IP.

“The best part is that the multi-site capability offered by our Clear-Com intercom lets everyone work together as if they were all in one place,” Blair said. “This means that they are one big crew, operationally speaking. That’s how tight the intercom integration is—no matter how many locations happen to be connected.”

To link production crews within Elevation Ballantyne, plus those at the church’s other sites and on-the-road remote crews, SES Integration selected Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX-Delta digital matrix intercom that has built-in slots for expanding the system. For this facility, SES Integration has loaded the Eclipse HX system with an IVC-32 IP Interface card for connecting to its local and remote production crews using the V-Series user keypanels, Agent-IC mobile app, and LQ IP interfaces with local partyline systems over secure IP networks within Elevation Ballantyne and a number of remote campus locations.

“A number of Elevation Church’s on-the-road crews have loaded Clear-Com’s Agent-IC intercom app on their Apple and Android smartphones,’ Blair said. “This app lets the smartphone users not only connect back in and communicate with the production crew at Elevation Ballantyne, but act as if they are active users with their own virtual intercom panel.”

Moreover, an E-Que-HX wireless cell controller card within the Eclipse HX integrates FreeSpeak II wireless beltpacks in the 1.9GHz range to the overall intercom system. Two FreeSpeak II transceiver antenna modules were strategically placed to provide full wireless coverage throughout the facility.