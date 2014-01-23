BT Tapped to Emcee the NAMM Foundation's Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards

The “mad scientist of electronic music,” known as BT, will host the NAMM Foundation’s 29th Annual TEC Awards (Technical Excellence & Creativity), Friday, January 24, in Anaheim, CA, during the NAMM Show, the music product industry’s premier event.

The accomplished technologist and composer of hit Hollywood films Monster, The Fast and the Furious, Go and others will oversee the evening’s ceremony. He will also perform at the Awards, which has become the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals.

Confirmed presenters include famed drummer and music-education advocate Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, electro-funk icon George Clinton, “Chilli” and “T-Boz” from the band TLC, Everclear’s Art Alexakis, Al Schmitt, who has recorded and mixed more than 150 gold and platinum albums, producers Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette) and Ed Cherney (Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton), as well as four-time Grammy-winning engineer Jimmy Douglass, to name a few. The NAMM Foundation selects TEC Awards presenters from a field of highly accomplished musicians, recording engineers and songwriters.

A precursor to the GRAMMY Awards, which are held the same weekend, the TEC Awards recognizes Outstanding Technical Achievement in Product Design across 22 categories and Outstanding Creative Achievement in Sound Production in eight categories. Recording artist Todd Rundgren will receive the foundation’s highest honor – the Les Paul Award. Two honorees will be inducted to the TEC Awards Hall of Fame - sound enforcement pioneer/audio engineer John Meyer, and the man whose drumming recordings have been heard on 5,000 records, Hal Blaine. Title sponsors include Harman Professional and the Les Paul Foundation.