Sennheiser Program Provides Upgrade Path for Wireless Mic Users in Light of Spectrum Reallocation

Sennheiser has announced “Gear Up and Cash In,” a new rebate program offering customers up to $200 toward the purchase of select new Sennheiser wireless systems. The program, designed to help provide end users with an upgrade path in light of the future reallocation, applies to qualifying products purchased through authorized dealers between June 1 and August 30, 2016.

The program is one of the several measures Sennheiser has undertaken to assist its customer base and the audio community at large as it faces a repurposing of spectrum in the UHF band following an “incentive auction” that will affect thousands of wireless microphone users across the U.S. in the coming years. In addition to the upgrade program, Sennheiser also already announced a new A1 frequency variant for its ew 100 G3 wireless microphone series and the ew 300 IEM G3 wireless monitoring series.

Rebates are valid on new wireless systems including ew 100 G3, ew 300 G3, ew 500 G3, AVX, ew D1, and TX/RX models of the 2000 series purchased from an authorized dealer. The following are rebate values for the various wireless systems included in the program:

• ew 100 G3: $100

• AVX: $150

• ew 300 G3: $150

• ew D1: $200

• ew 500 G3: $200

• 2000 series: $200

To receive a rebate on eligible products, customers will need to mail the following to Sennheiser following their purchase (must be postmarked no later than September 30, 2016):

• A completed rebate form, which can be downloaded from the Sennheiser website at: sennheiser.com/promotions

• The original UPC and EAN code, cut from the box of the new Sennheiser system (no photocopies will be accepted)

• A copy of the original, date sales receipt for the new Sennheiser system.