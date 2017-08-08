Sennheiser Offers 600MHz Upgrade Path Following FCC Decision

Sennheiser has announced a new trade-in program in the U.S. region following the decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to phase out use of the 600MHz band for wireless audio over the next few years.

Between now and December 14, Sennheiser will offer any owners of non-compliant wireless systems from any manufacturer an opportunity to trade in their outdated gear for the latest Sennheiser FCC-compliant equipment through a special rebate program. The rebate program consists of a three-step program:

First, wireless equipment owners should check eligibility for the rebate by checking for a printed sticker on the equipment that indicates its operating frequency range. If the printed information indicates operation in the 600MHz range above 608MHz, an upgrade is required to maintain FCC compliance.

Second, consumers may purchase authorized wireless equipment from an authorized Sennheiser dealer. The following FCC forward-compliant models are eligible and their recommended frequency ranges are indicated:

• XS Wireless | Recommended Frequency Range: A

• evolution wireless G3 | Recommended Frequency Ranges: A1, A, G

• evolution wireless D1 | Frequency Range: 2.4 GHz

• AVX and SpeechLine Digital Wireless | Frequency Range: 1.9 GHz

• 2000 Series | Recommended Frequency Range: Aw

• 3000 / 5000 Series | Recommended Frequency Range: L

• Digital 6000 | Recommended Frequency Ranges: A1 - A4

Third, consumers should send their outdated gear to Sennheiser to complete the rebate process. Following is a list of product series eligible for the promotion. A full table of eligible Sennheiser models and their trade-in values is available here [http ://web29.streamhoster.com/sennheiser/0617_600mhz_trade-in.pdf].

• XS Wireless Series – $50

• evolution wireless D1 Series - $50

• AVX Series - $100 • evolution wireless ew 100 G3 Series - $100

• evolution wireless ew 100 G3 Portable Series - $100

• evolution wireless ew 300 G3 Series - $150

• evolution wireless ew 300 IEM G3 Series - $150

• evolution wireless ew 500 G3 Series - $200

• SpeechLine Digital Wireless Series - $200

• 2000 Series - $200-$400

• 2000 IEM - $200-$400

• 3000/5000 Series - $300-$600

• Digital 6000 - $300-$600