‘Sennheiser for Business’ Shows Dedicated Product Line

Sennheiser is showcasing its comprehensive range of dedicated business products. For the first time at a U.S. event of this kind, the audio specialist is presenting the new TeamConnect Wireless Tray-M Set, a more compact configuration of the innovative wireless conferencing solution for up to 12 participants, as well as the SpeechLine Boundary 114-S DW microphone—a new wireless addition to the SpeechLine family. Sennheiser also is presenting two themed areas allowing visitors to explore its range of solutions for education and for houses of worship.

The TeamConnect Wireless Tray-M Set, with two rather than four satellites, is an ideal solution for dedicated meeting rooms and conferences for up to 12 participants. The system delivers multiple connectivity options with any smartphone, laptop or PC via Bluetooth, USB or 3.5mm jack.

Dedicated to speech, Sennheiser’s SpeechLine Boundary 114-S DW extends the capability of the TeamConnect conferencing system with a wireless solution. Easily adapted to any conference, it optimizes speech intelligibility so that conference participants don’t need to speak directly into or even sit close to the microphone.