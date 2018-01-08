Institution: Tennessee Board of Regents

Post date: 01/08/2018

Location: Nashville, TN

Job Summary:

The Senior Instructional Designer serves as project lead in the course development process and collaborates in the development of TN eCampus course development templates and standards, instructional design methodologies, and best practices to develop high quality, engaging, ADA/508 compliant, fully functional online courses. Additionally, the Senior Instructional Designer collaborates in the development of faculty professional development and performance support materials, consults with faculty in selecting appropriate technologies and applying pedagogical/andragogical best practices, and provides guidance to faculty in creating courses that apply Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles. The Senior Instructional Designer conducts course reviews and maintains documentation throughout the course development and review process. The Senior Instructional Designer also provides instructional design expertise and support to special projects and for the implementation of new initiatives.



