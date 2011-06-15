Yamaha to Launch Surface Mount Speakers

Buena Park, CA--Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. is launching the VS Series of surface mount speakers.
- Two models are offered in the VS Series. The VS6 has a 6.5-inch cone woofer to handle bottom end, while the VS4 houses a 4-inch woofer. Both models feature a 1-inch balanced dome tweeter for superb clarity at higher frequencies. With water-resistant enclosures and transducers, the new surface mount speakers meet industry standard IEC60529 IPX3 rating requirements. Internally mounted transformers enable the speakers to operate in 70V or 100V distributed sound systems.
- “The VS Series was developed to offer our customers yet another component for the design of a complete Yamaha sound system solution,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “Even a casual listener will immediately notice the outstanding sound quality in our surface mount speakers.”
- The VS6 and VS6W have a nominal impedance of 8 ohms, frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz (-10db) and a power rating of 25W, 50W, respectively. Sensitivity at 1W is 90db SPL and transformer taps at 70V: 25W, 12.5W, 6.3W, 3.1W and 8 ohms bypass and at 100V: 25W, 12.5W, 6.3W and 8 ohms bypass.
- The Yamaha VS4 and VS4W also have nominal impedance of 8 ohms with a frequency range of 100Hz-20kHz (-10db), power rating of 15W and 30W, 88db SPL, and transformer taps at 70V: 15W, 7.5W, 3.8W, 1.9W and 8 ohms bypass, and at 100V: 15W, 7.5W, 3.8W and 8 ohms bypass.
- Both VS models are available in black or white and may be installed horizontally or vertically using an included, color-matched, steel U-bracket.
- The Yamaha VS Series will be available during the third quarter of 2011.