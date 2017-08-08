SDVoE Alliance to Hold First Latin America Training in Mexico City

At TecnoMultimedia InfoComm 2017 in Mexico City on August 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., the SDVoE Alliance will present a training session focusing on Ethernet as the transport for AV signals in professional AV environments and the ecosystem around the SDVoE platform, which allows software to define AV applications.

The session will be presented in Spanish by Omar Olivera of Christie, an SDVoE Alliance founding member.

“Education and training sessions on SDVoE technology have been very well attended in Europe and the U.S.,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We are excited to introduce this new AV-over-IP platform in Latin America and to demonstrate how integrators and end users can take advantage of the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet to deliver 4K video without compromise, without latency, and without image artifacts.”

Attendees to the SDVoE Alliance training session will learn how to leverage the SDVoE standard for high-performance AV network deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industry, and security.

Registration can be found on the TecnoMultimedia InfoComm website.