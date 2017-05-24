SDVoE Alliance Sponsors AV/IP Passport Promotion at InfoComm 2017

The SDVoE Alliance is sponsoring an “AV/IP Passport” promotion to encourage system integrators, designers, consultants, installers and end users to visit members’ booths to learn more about the Software Defined Video Over Ethernet paradigm at InfoComm 2017.



“The rules of the game are simple,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Get your passport stamped at the four featured members’ booths to enter the daily drawing or visit all 10 booths for a chance to win the grand prize. At the same time, take the opportunity to learn more about SDVoE products which are built on the only technology that delivers 4K without compromise, offering the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet, without latency and image artifacts.”

Featured members are Christie (booth 2553), Sony (2200), ZeeVee (1761) and DVIGear (2920). Other participating members include IDK (4075), Arista (4671), Aurora Multimedia (2561), Cleerline SSF (3981), HDCVT (4770) and Techlogix Networx (3981). Participants may collect their passports at any of these booths, the SDVoE Alliance booth (3729), or pick up a copy bound into the InfoComm Show Daily on Wednesday. Complete terms and conditions of the promotion can be found on the SDVoE Alliance website.