Screen Innovations Adds Bridwell as VP of Sales and Marketing

Screen Innovations (SI) has appointed Michael Bridwell to vice president, sales and marketing. In this newly created role, Bridwell will apply more than 20 years of marketing and sales experience toward SI’s growth goals. Bridwell is already actively working with the Screen Innovations team to create experiences for SI’s present and future customers.

Michael Bridwell

Having previously served as vice president of marketing and home entertainment for Digital Projection International, Bridwell will now guide the sales and marketing strategies at Screen Innovations. This includes the multiple sales channels, marketing, communications, PR, and advertising strategies.

Bridwell will also strategize with the many associations and buyer’s groups that serve the audio/video industry’s integrator network. Additionally, he will coordinate with the consultant and designer communities to ensure SI’s services and products deliver extensive, “measurable customer value.”

“It’s very rare to find talent and character like Michael. What’s even more rare is to find it over and over in the incredible family we have built at SI,“ said Ryan Gustafson, owner of Screen Innovations. “Michael is made of SI DNA, and we are stoked to have him join our family and take us to the next level.”

“This is a crucial moment in Screen Innovation’s history, and I couldn’t be more excited about my role,” Bridwell said. “Having admired SI’s expansion as a strategic partner, I'm now able to inject my experience, energy, and insight into what is already an impressive team. Simply put, my goal is to enhance and expand the culture and ‘SI way’ that has guided the company since day one.”