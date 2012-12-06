SCN's Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2012

Sometimes a word or phrase enters our cultural lexicon, and like an unrelenting case of the hiccups, it’s impossible to remember life before it. In 2012, that word, in no uncertain terms, was uncertainty.



There is more than a small amount of serendipity at play here—2012 having been earth’s last chance at all but certain cataclysm, at least in the predictable sense. But past the obligatory End of Days allusions, how does one plan for the future in an uncertain world? How can you chart a path forward when you’re unsure of whether you’ll be traveling by land, sea, air, or Delorian?

In our industry, the solution has been a simple one: focus on the destination. For once you strip away the prognostication, you come to an undeniable conclusion—this world only spins in one direction, and it will not spin there without us.

Will communication and collaboration cease to be the beating heart of every business on the planet? Most certainly not. Will the human eye and ear somehow plea to be less dazzled? Not in this lifetime. Information, messages, expression—these are not words of the year. Their ubiquity transcends a mere 365 days, and does so on the back of this industry.

With that in mind, SCN presents the 2012 Top 50 Systems Integrators in the U.S. and Canada, ranked here by projected systems integration revenue for 2012. As some companies are also involved in other segments of AV business, we ask entrants to separate their commercial AV systems installation revenue from total revenue.

As always, Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The chart ranks those willing to share their internal numbers to establish an industry snapshot. While the bottom line is important, the Top 50 chart is only one way to view an industry where success is determined by more than mere numbers. There is much to learn from how every company operates, and we look forward to continuing to provide the commercial AV business with an in-depth look at the inner workings of its finest companies in 2013. - Chuck Ansbacher

Projected 2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2012 Total Revenue

2011 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2011 Total Revenue



Number of 2012 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/

Years In Business

1. AVI-SPL

Tampa, FL

www.avispl.com

800-282-6733

$366.8M/$584.7M

$361.8M/$555.6M

6,662/1,600/34/33



2. MicroTech

Tysons Corner, VA

www.MicroTech.net

703-891-1073

$315M/$356M

$304M/$342M

>200/411/6/8



3. Whitlock

Richmond, VA

www.whitlock.com

800-726-9843

$180M/$180M

$194M/$194M>2,000/550/20/56

4. AVI Systems

Minneapolis, MN

www.avisystems.com$160M/$160M

$115M/$115M>2000/320/15/38

5. Diversified Systems

Kenilworth, NJ

www.divsystems.com$124M/$124M

$116M/$116M

836/180/8/18



6. Yorktel

Eatontown, NJ

www.yorktel.com

732-413-6000

$112M/$112M

$86M/$86M3,000/450/8/27



7. Technical Innovation

Atlanta, GA

www.Technical-innovation.com$111.5M/$115M

$89M/$96.3M1,800/255/5/75



8. Electrosonic

Burbank, CA

www.electrosonic.com

818-333-3604 |

$91M/$120M

$92M/$119.4M

500/445/14/48



9. Ford Audio-Video

Oklahoma City, OK

www.fordav.com

405-946-9966



$81M/$81M

$66.1M/$66.1M

550/310/7/39



10. CCS Presentation Systems

Scottsdale, AZ

www.ccsprojects.com

480-348-0100 $80M/$118.25M

$69.66M/$116.1M5,000/300/26/21



11. SKC Communication Products

Shawnee Mission, KS

www.skccom.com

$70M/$128M

$62M/$111M 1,000/239/5/28



12. Xerox Audio Visual Solutions

Norcross, GA

www.xeroxaudiovisual.com$65M/$65M

$65M/$65M

300/125/8/31



13. Video Corporation of America

Somerset, NJ

www.vca.com$65M/$67M

$57.5M/$59.5M1,200/115/3/40

14. CEI Communications Engineering

Newington, VA



www.commeng.com

703-550-5800

$63M/$67M

$56M/$61M

210/110/1/27



15. IVCI

Hauppauge, NY

www.ivci.com

631-273-5800



$61M/$84M



$58M/$78M

540/175/6/17



16. CompView

Beaverton, OR

www.compview.com

800-448-8439

$45M/$57M

$40.5M/$57M

1,500/130/8/25



17. Unified AV Systems

Atlanta, GA

www.unifiedav.com

770-955-7368

$42M/$42M

$46M/$46M

2,000/129/6/36



18. Bluewater Technologies

Southfield, MI

www.bluewatertech.com

800-344-6575

$42M/$65M

$39M/$61M

470/155/3/27



19. Avidex

Bellevue, WA

www.avidexav.com

425-643-0330 $41M/$48M

$40.5M/$47.9M

552/125/4/9



20. TRITECH Communications

Garden City, NY

www.tritechcomm.com

631-254-4500 $41M/$41M

$38M/$38M

185/130/4/10



21. The Systems Group

Hoboken, NJ

www.tsg-hoboken.com

201-795-4672

$40M/$40M

$32M/$32M

20/51/2/19



22. Adtech Systems

Sudbury, MA

www.adtechsystems.com

978-261-1077

$40M/$47M

$30M/$37.5M

500/125/3/23



23. Anderson Audio Visual

San Diego, CA

www.andersonav.com

858-503-0900



$36M/$36M



$36M/$36M

1,825/100/6/15



24. SoundCom Systems

Cleveland, OH

www.soundcom.net

440-234-2604 $35.1M/$35.1M

$31M/$31M

710/103/4/42



25. Alpha Video & Audio

Edina, MN

www.alphavideo.com$35M/$35M

$31M/$31M

450/90/1/42



26. Washington Professional Systems

Wheaton, MD

www.wpsworld.com

301-942-6800

$34M/$60M

$29M/$56M68/44/2/25



27. Data Projections

Houston, TX

www.dataprojections.com

713-781-1999

$32.9M/$47M

$30.7M/$54.7M

1,070/147/5/25



28. Verrex

Mountainside, NJ

www.verrex.com

908-232-7000

$32M/$40M

$31M/$40M

186/108/6/66



29. Digital Networks Group

Aliso Viejo, CA

www.digitalnetworksgroup.com$31.7M/$31.7M

28.4M/$28.4M

712/124/1/8



30. Parsons Technologies

Minneapolis, MN

www.parsonscorp.com

763-571-8000 $30M/$44M

$16M/$24.9M

>500/125/4/85



31. Avitecture



Sterling, VA

www.avitecture.com

703-404-8900

$27M/$27M

$26M/$26M

342/80/1/40



32. Corbett Technology Solutions

Chantilly, VA

www.ctsi-usa.com

703-631-3377

$25M/$25M

$32.6M/$32.6M

380/110/1/42



33. Red Thread Spaces

Boston, MA

www.red-thread.com$25M/$210M

$23M/$200M

425/65/9/23



34. Sensory Technologies

Indianapolis, IN

www.sensorytechnologies.com$21.5M/$21.5M

$19.95M/$19.95M520/58/4/7



35. Advanced AV

West Chester, PA

www.advancedav.com

610-696-7700

$21.5M/$28M

$19.2M/$26M

273/87/1/27



36. Advanced

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

www.advanced-inc.com

800-436-6239

$21.3M/$37.3M

$18.9M/$31.3M

1,400/65/5/17



37. M.C. Dean

Dulles, VA

www.mcdean.com

703-802-6231

$21M/$50M

$28.5M/$55M25/120/2/63



38. Communications Engineering Company

Hiawatha, IA

www.cecinfo.com

800-377-0271

$20.5M/$33M

$18.87M/$29.47M

1,015/220/8/66



39. Snader and Associates

San Rafael, CA

www.snader.com$18.2M/$33.5M

$17M/$33M

165/65/4/37



40. Vistacom

Allentown, PA

www.vistacominc.com

800-747-0459

$18M/$18.5M

$17M/$17.5M

185/55/1/58



41. Total Video Products

Mickleton, NJ

www.totalvideoproducts.com

$17.5M/$21M



14M/$19M

330/38/1/23



42. CIM Technology Solutions

Indianapolis, IN

www.cimtechsolutions.com

800-742-5036

$17.13M/$33.36M

$12.95M/$31.18M

787/87/4/29



43. TSI Technology Solutions

St. Charles, MO

www.tsi-global.com

636-949-8889 $15M/$24M

$11M/$21M

266/120/1/25

44. Interactive Digital Solutions

Noblesville, IN

www.e-idsolutions.com

203-479-3506

$13.75M/$13.75M

$12.17M/$12.17M

215/45/6/12



45. AVDB Group

Phoenix, AZ

www.avdb-group.com

480-219-0080

$13.5M/$13.5M

$12M/$12M

200/32/5/6



46. Accent Electronic Systems Integrators

Bridgeville, PA

www.accentesi.com

412-220-9700

$13.5M/$22M

$11M/$17M

270/45/3/13



47. Tierney Brothers

Minneapolis, MN

www.tierneybrothers.com

612-331-5500

$13M/$45.3M

$13.6M/$49M

875/93/2/35



48. All Pro Sound

Pensacola, FL

www.allprosound.com

800-925-9822

$13M/$25M

$13M/$25M

255/98/1/32



49. Sport View Technologies (SVT)

Brighton, MI

www.gosvt.com$13M/$19M

12.3M/$18,6M

>550/70/2/47



50. Presentation Products

New York, NY

www.presentationproducts.com

212-736-6350 $12.42M/$12.42M

$10.75M/$10.75M

1,195/29/1/25

