SCN's Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2012

- Sometimes a word or phrase enters our cultural lexicon, and like an unrelenting case of the hiccups, it’s impossible to remember life before it. In 2012, that word, in no uncertain terms, was uncertainty.
There is more than a small amount of serendipity at play here—2012 having been earth’s last chance at all but certain cataclysm, at least in the predictable sense. But past the obligatory End of Days allusions, how does one plan for the future in an uncertain world? How can you chart a path forward when you’re unsure of whether you’ll be traveling by land, sea, air, or Delorian?
In our industry, the solution has been a simple one: focus on the destination. For once you strip away the prognostication, you come to an undeniable conclusion—this world only spins in one direction, and it will not spin there without us.
Will communication and collaboration cease to be the beating heart of every business on the planet? Most certainly not. Will the human eye and ear somehow plea to be less dazzled? Not in this lifetime. Information, messages, expression—these are not words of the year. Their ubiquity transcends a mere 365 days, and does so on the back of this industry.
With that in mind, SCN presents the 2012 Top 50 Systems Integrators in the U.S. and Canada, ranked here by projected systems integration revenue for 2012. As some companies are also involved in other segments of AV business, we ask entrants to separate their commercial AV systems installation revenue from total revenue.
As always, Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The chart ranks those willing to share their internal numbers to establish an industry snapshot. While the bottom line is important, the Top 50 chart is only one way to view an industry where success is determined by more than mere numbers. There is much to learn from how every company operates, and we look forward to continuing to provide the commercial AV business with an in-depth look at the inner workings of its finest companies in 2013. - Chuck Ansbacher
Projected 2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2012 Total Revenue
2011 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2011 Total Revenue
Number of 2012 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/
Years In Business
1. AVI-SPL
Tampa, FL
www.avispl.com
800-282-6733
$366.8M/$584.7M
$361.8M/$555.6M
6,662/1,600/34/33
2. MicroTech
Tysons Corner, VA
www.MicroTech.net
703-891-1073
$315M/$356M
$304M/$342M
>200/411/6/8
3. Whitlock
Richmond, VA
www.whitlock.com
800-726-9843
$180M/$180M
$194M/$194M>2,000/550/20/56
4. AVI Systems
Minneapolis, MN
www.avisystems.com$160M/$160M
$115M/$115M>2000/320/15/38
5. Diversified Systems
Kenilworth, NJ
www.divsystems.com$124M/$124M
$116M/$116M
836/180/8/18
6. Yorktel
Eatontown, NJ
www.yorktel.com
732-413-6000
$112M/$112M
$86M/$86M3,000/450/8/27
7. Technical Innovation
Atlanta, GA
www.Technical-innovation.com$111.5M/$115M
$89M/$96.3M1,800/255/5/75
8. Electrosonic
Burbank, CA
www.electrosonic.com
818-333-3604 |
$91M/$120M
$92M/$119.4M
500/445/14/48
9. Ford Audio-Video
Oklahoma City, OK
www.fordav.com
405-946-9966
$81M/$81M
$66.1M/$66.1M
550/310/7/39
10. CCS Presentation Systems
Scottsdale, AZ
www.ccsprojects.com
480-348-0100 $80M/$118.25M
$69.66M/$116.1M5,000/300/26/21
11. SKC Communication Products
Shawnee Mission, KS
www.skccom.com
$70M/$128M
$62M/$111M 1,000/239/5/28
12. Xerox Audio Visual Solutions
Norcross, GA
www.xeroxaudiovisual.com$65M/$65M
$65M/$65M
300/125/8/31
13. Video Corporation of America
Somerset, NJ
www.vca.com$65M/$67M
$57.5M/$59.5M1,200/115/3/40
14. CEI Communications Engineering
Newington, VA
www.commeng.com
703-550-5800
$63M/$67M
$56M/$61M
210/110/1/27
15. IVCI
Hauppauge, NY
www.ivci.com
631-273-5800
$61M/$84M
$58M/$78M
540/175/6/17
16. CompView
Beaverton, OR
www.compview.com
800-448-8439
$45M/$57M
$40.5M/$57M
1,500/130/8/25
17. Unified AV Systems
Atlanta, GA
www.unifiedav.com
770-955-7368
$42M/$42M
$46M/$46M
2,000/129/6/36
18. Bluewater Technologies
Southfield, MI
www.bluewatertech.com
800-344-6575
$42M/$65M
$39M/$61M
470/155/3/27
19. Avidex
Bellevue, WA
www.avidexav.com
425-643-0330 $41M/$48M
$40.5M/$47.9M
552/125/4/9
20. TRITECH Communications
Garden City, NY
www.tritechcomm.com
631-254-4500 $41M/$41M
$38M/$38M
185/130/4/10
21. The Systems Group
Hoboken, NJ
www.tsg-hoboken.com
201-795-4672
$40M/$40M
$32M/$32M
20/51/2/19
22. Adtech Systems
Sudbury, MA
www.adtechsystems.com
978-261-1077
$40M/$47M
$30M/$37.5M
500/125/3/23
23. Anderson Audio Visual
San Diego, CA
www.andersonav.com
858-503-0900
$36M/$36M
$36M/$36M
1,825/100/6/15
24. SoundCom Systems
Cleveland, OH
www.soundcom.net
440-234-2604 $35.1M/$35.1M
$31M/$31M
710/103/4/42
25. Alpha Video & Audio
Edina, MN
www.alphavideo.com$35M/$35M
$31M/$31M
450/90/1/42
26. Washington Professional Systems
Wheaton, MD
www.wpsworld.com
301-942-6800
$34M/$60M
$29M/$56M68/44/2/25
27. Data Projections
Houston, TX
www.dataprojections.com
713-781-1999
$32.9M/$47M
$30.7M/$54.7M
1,070/147/5/25
28. Verrex
Mountainside, NJ
www.verrex.com
908-232-7000
$32M/$40M
$31M/$40M
186/108/6/66
29. Digital Networks Group
Aliso Viejo, CA
www.digitalnetworksgroup.com$31.7M/$31.7M
28.4M/$28.4M
712/124/1/8
30. Parsons Technologies
Minneapolis, MN
www.parsonscorp.com
763-571-8000 $30M/$44M
$16M/$24.9M
>500/125/4/85
31. Avitecture
Sterling, VA
www.avitecture.com
703-404-8900
$27M/$27M
$26M/$26M
342/80/1/40
32. Corbett Technology Solutions
Chantilly, VA
www.ctsi-usa.com
703-631-3377
$25M/$25M
$32.6M/$32.6M
380/110/1/42
33. Red Thread Spaces
Boston, MA
www.red-thread.com$25M/$210M
$23M/$200M
425/65/9/23
34. Sensory Technologies
Indianapolis, IN
www.sensorytechnologies.com$21.5M/$21.5M
$19.95M/$19.95M520/58/4/7
35. Advanced AV
West Chester, PA
www.advancedav.com
610-696-7700
$21.5M/$28M
$19.2M/$26M
273/87/1/27
36. Advanced
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
www.advanced-inc.com
800-436-6239
$21.3M/$37.3M
$18.9M/$31.3M
1,400/65/5/17
37. M.C. Dean
Dulles, VA
www.mcdean.com
703-802-6231
$21M/$50M
$28.5M/$55M25/120/2/63
38. Communications Engineering Company
Hiawatha, IA
www.cecinfo.com
800-377-0271
$20.5M/$33M
$18.87M/$29.47M
1,015/220/8/66
39. Snader and Associates
San Rafael, CA
www.snader.com$18.2M/$33.5M
$17M/$33M
165/65/4/37
40. Vistacom
Allentown, PA
www.vistacominc.com
800-747-0459
$18M/$18.5M
$17M/$17.5M
185/55/1/58
41. Total Video Products
Mickleton, NJ
www.totalvideoproducts.com
$17.5M/$21M
14M/$19M
330/38/1/23
42. CIM Technology Solutions
Indianapolis, IN
www.cimtechsolutions.com
800-742-5036
$17.13M/$33.36M
$12.95M/$31.18M
787/87/4/29
43. TSI Technology Solutions
St. Charles, MO
www.tsi-global.com
636-949-8889 $15M/$24M
$11M/$21M
266/120/1/25
44. Interactive Digital Solutions
Noblesville, IN
www.e-idsolutions.com
203-479-3506
$13.75M/$13.75M
$12.17M/$12.17M
215/45/6/12
45. AVDB Group
Phoenix, AZ
www.avdb-group.com
480-219-0080
$13.5M/$13.5M
$12M/$12M
200/32/5/6
46. Accent Electronic Systems Integrators
Bridgeville, PA
www.accentesi.com
412-220-9700
$13.5M/$22M
$11M/$17M
270/45/3/13
47. Tierney Brothers
Minneapolis, MN
www.tierneybrothers.com
612-331-5500
$13M/$45.3M
$13.6M/$49M
875/93/2/35
48. All Pro Sound
Pensacola, FL
www.allprosound.com
800-925-9822
$13M/$25M
$13M/$25M
255/98/1/32
49. Sport View Technologies (SVT)
Brighton, MI
www.gosvt.com$13M/$19M
12.3M/$18,6M
>550/70/2/47
50. Presentation Products
New York, NY
www.presentationproducts.com
212-736-6350 $12.42M/$12.42M
$10.75M/$10.75M
1,195/29/1/25