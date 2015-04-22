SCN to Host Panel on Drones

SCN will host a panel discussion titled, "Drones; The Next Wave of Innovation in the Sky!" on Thursday, April 23 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

SCN's editor-at-large Kirsten Nelson will moderate a panel of experts as they discuss the more than 300 applications that are driving consumers and commercial end users to incorporate drone technology into their lives and organizations. Topics include current technologies, regulations, and ways in which business owners can incorporate drones into their organizations.

Panelists include Fred Bivetto, dean of the School of Unmanned Technology, Unmanned Vehicle University; Lisa Ellman, co-chair, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Practice Group; Kevin Kelly, owner, president, and COO, Stampede Presentation Products; Eric Jameson, drone VAR CTO in the U.S. Air Force; and TJ Diaz, president and CEO, XFLY SYSTEMS INC.

The event will be held at the Roosevelt Hotel, located at 45 East 45th Street (at Madison Avenue). To register, click here.