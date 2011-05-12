Lutron’s C.L Dimmer Wins Bronze Edison Award

Coopersburg, PA--The Diva C.L dimmer from lighting control manufacturer Lutron Electronics has been named a Bronze Award winner by the 2011 Edison Best New Product Awards.

The Diva C.L dimmer is a winner in the Energy and Sustainability category, one of 12 categories honored by the Edison Awards.

The Diva C.L was designed to solve the task of figuring out the right dimmer for the different light sources on the market, including dimmable compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), dimmable LEDs, halogen and incandescent bulbs.

The C.L dimmer uses Lutron’s HED Technology, which features dimming circuitry designed for compatibility with most high efficacy light bulbs to alleviate the common issues associated with dimming CFLs and LEDs. The use of HED Technology allows the dimmer to mix and match different loads (i.e. LED and halogen or CFL and LED bulbs) on the same circuit.

It is available now at home improvement centers, lighting showrooms, electrical distributors, and online.

The distinguished Edison Awards symbolize the persistence and excellence personified by Thomas Alva Edison, inspiring America’s drive to remain in the forefront of innovation, creativity, and ingenuity in the global economy.

“It’s an honor to have our new C.L dimmer recognized with an Edison Best New Product Award,” said Joel Spira, chairman, founder and director of research at Lutron. “Innovation is at the core of every product we make – from how our products function, to how much energy they save in a home or commercial building. Lutron is committed to keeping Edison’s innovative processes alive.”

The ballot of nominees for the Edison Best New Product Awards was judged by roughly 2,000 members of the not-for-profit Marketing Executives Networking Group (MENG), an organization comprising America’s top marketing professionals and academics. In a comprehensive peer-review process, the nominees are judged on Marketplace Innovation, Marketplace Success, Technological Innovation, Market Structure Innovation, Societal Impact, and Design Innovation.