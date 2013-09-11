Daniel Pink Headlines 2014 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference

NSCA has revealed that Daniel Pink, The New York Times’ best-selling author, has been named keynote speaker for the 2014 Business & Leadership Conference (BLC).

Pink, one of the top 30 most influential business thinkers, will address the BLC audience detailing his latest book, To Sell is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others. This session is being sponsored by SYNNEX and VISUALSolv.

Pink has written five best-selling books based on his experiences, given one of the 20 most-watched TED talks, and become a world-renowned speaker on business, work, and management. To Sell is Human is #1 on The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal best-seller lists, and was voted the best book of 2013 on Amazon. With one of the world’s leading business minds, Pink’s forward-thinking ideas and blockbuster books are reshaping how organizations approach innovation, motivation, and talent.

“This year, BLC exceeded everyone’s expectations,” said Kelly McCarthy, NSCA Business & Leadership Conference chair. “For next year, we knew that our presenters and topics were somehow going to have to top 2013. Bringing Daniel Pink to BLC is an incredible addition to the 2014 program.”

Pink will address the changing sales model, explaining how informed buyers have altered the selling landscape. He will teach attendees how to sell value when customers already understand the problem and can go anywhere to find the product they need. “Attendees are in for world-class information and ideas with our keynote speaker,” said McCarthy.

Pink’s session will bring a whole new concept to the way we think about sales. He reflects on how the traditional “always be closing” sales model is a thing of the past, and why “attunement, buoyancy, and clarity” are now critical for the systems integration market, where buyers have access to much of the same information as sellers. According to NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson, “The topic of ‘non-sales selling’ – convincing, persuading, and influencing – is a huge issue with systems integrators because everyone is in sales, but so few really understand it. Daniel Pink will help us tackle the growing concerns in selling value.”

NSCA’s BLC will be held Feb. 27–March 1, 2014, at Four Seasons Las Colinas in Dallas, TX.