Chief Ships Multi-Directional Ceiling Mounts

Allowing digital display installations to utilize 360 degree viewing capability from a single column drop, Chief is now shipping Fusion Series Multi-Directional Ceiling Mounts.
- The mounts come in triple- and quad-display options, while keeping Fusion single ceiling mount features.
- Centris technology provides a continuous range of fingertip tilt from +5 to -20 degrees with four set locking points to eliminate guesswork when adjusting multiple screens.
- The mounts are compatible with traditional 1.5-inch NPT and Chief pin-connection CPA ceiling plates and column systems (sold separately), and are compatible with most displays 32-60-inch. Tool-free screen engagement is designed to secure displays with optional padlock security.
- A multi-directional adapter can be ordered as an accessory without Fusion mounts to allow for integration of different mount heads.