Reflect Taps Matt Anderson

Reflect Systems, Inc. has announced the addition of Matt Anderson as Senior Account Executive. Matt brings over ten years of business development and sales expertise to Reflect, with an emphasis on B2B software and digital marketing services.

“Matt brings to Reflect outstanding leadership skills and a clear focus on understanding customer needs and delivering outstanding software and services,” said Bill Warren, Chief Executive Officer of Reflect. “We could not be happier to bring aboard an individual with Matt’s talent and experience.”

As Senior Account Executive, Anderson will provide sales and consulting services on in-store digital media solutions to ensure clients maximize their ROI. In this role he will oversee the sourcing, managing and implementation of new business activities to help facilitate company growth initiatives.

Anderson’s extensive background includes managing business development activities, digital marketing services and technology consulting to drive revenue. Throughout his career, Anderson has held business development positions with a variety of B2B companies, such as ADP and Blackbaud.

“I am excited to be a part of the Reflect team and look forward to using my experience to impact the profitability of the company through strategic and tactical management decisions and new business development results,” said Anderson.

Anderson received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Baylor University.