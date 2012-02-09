Planar Launches Mosaic Video Wall

Planar Systems has introduced Planar Mosaic, a video wall system providing three flat panel tiles, including a new square LCD.

Planar Mosaic includes features designed specifically for the global architectural wall coverings market, expected to be $26 billion in 2015, according to the Global Industry Analysts.

A large-scale prototype exhibit of the Planar Mosaic video wall system will debut February 16 through March 30 at the Cristin Tierney Gallery in New York, NY, in conjunction with video artist, Yorgo Alexopoulos.

Planar Mosaic is the only video wall system that allows designers to integrate three different LCD tile sizes and shapes—including a truly square LCD tile measuring 21.6 inches on the diagonal.

The Planar Salvador is a 1:1 aspect ratio tile measuring 15.6 inches / 39.5 cm on each side, that allows for creative installation and is akin to the shape of other building materials. The Planar Vincent (48 inches / 122 cm wide) and the Planar Pablo (40 inches / 103 cm wide) are both rectangular LCD tiles. Utilizing proprietary Mosaic Ensemble software and hardware, the tiles can be rotated at virtually any angle and mounted in any position, encouraging designers to experiment with negative space while extending project budgets.

The Planar Mosaic video wall system features LED backlit displays, consuming less energy than traditional LCD displays. The video tiles boast a slim installation depth of less than 4 inches (10.16 cm), which is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“The new Planar Mosaic elevates video from the realm of information to one of inspiration, and will allow installations and designs never before possible,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing at Planar Systems. “Planar is changing the rules, creating a new category of thin architecture video displays.”

Architects and designers realize the impact of video tiles as a dynamic option to traditional wall coverings with Planar Mosaic. This video wall system offers three different ultra-thin LCD tile sizes. In projects ranging from museums to hotels, from residences to student centers, with the Planar Mosaic video wall system, video displays are no longer relegated to simply rectangles showing information.

“Planar Mosaic provides an unprecedented growth opportunity for system integrators like us, opening up completely new markets and applications,” said Mary Ellen Milanese-DiStasio, president of Video Visions. “We admire the cutting-edge system architecture, the flexibility and slim profile, and Planar’s perfectly square LCD video tile, an industry first. Planar continues its tradition of delivering innovations that help us reach new audiences, solve new problems, and grow our revenues.”