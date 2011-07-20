QSC Audio Selects Channel IQ

Costa Mesa, CA--QSC Audio Products LLC has selected Channel IQ to monitor minimum advertised price (MAP) policy for its U.S. domestic online sales channels.

In its decision to bring in Channel IQ as a partner, QSC determined that Channel IQ offered an extremely comprehensive and automated solution, allowing the company to focus on manufacturing and servicing its authorized dealers while collecting superior pricing intelligence.

“The strength of our company is due in no small part to the partnerships we’ve fostered with our valued dealers over more than 40 years in business. It’s vital that we protect the integrity of our brand so that they, as well as their customers, enjoy a fulfilling, authentic QSC experience with every interaction,” said Ray van Straten, director of marketing communication at QSC Audio. “Channel IQ is the market leading solution provider in the audio industry. Our decision to standardize on Channel IQ's robust and innovative platform, which allows us to quickly understand who is carrying our product and protect our brand with minimal effort, was an easy one.”

Channel IQ gives manufacturers visibility into who is selling their products online and at what price, while providing actionable intelligence to manage their channels for optimal pricing and promotional outcomes. Channel IQ solutions also monitor competitive activity, identify new sales opportunities, and provide brand monitoring and protection that extend and enrich product lifecycles.