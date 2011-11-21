GoGo Cast Partners with GoLocal24 for Go-Screens

GoGo Cast Inc. has announced an in-store collaboration with GoLocal24, LLC and GoLocalProv.com.

The agreement allows GoGo Cast’s digital sign and advertising solutions to run GoLocal’s local news, lifestyle, sports, and weather headlines in their locations in Southeastern New England. GoGo Cast has more than 700 Go-Screens nationally reaching more than 24,000,000 viewers per month. GoLocal content will be running on the 195 Go-Screens in Southern New England reaching more than 6,700,000 viewers per month.

“This partnership with GoLocal gives us another unique feature unparalleled by others in the space. GoGo Cast already provides the best visual experience, the most dynamic point-of-purchase, and now with this partnership – the highest quality local content,” said David Paolo, President and CEO of GoGo Cast.

GoGo Cast’s Go-Screens offer a digital experience for consumers in-store by providing useful information to engage customers.

“At a time when most media companies are cutting their reporters and local content, GoLocal is striving to provide GoGo Cast’s customer the highest value local content. We believe that consumers want high-value local content – investigative news, weather, sports headlines and lifestyle – information that enhances their lives,” said Josh Fenton, Co-Founder and CEO of GoLocal24, LLC.

Currently, GoLocal is distributed online, through online video on GoLocalTV, in daily E-Blasts to nearly 30,000 Rhode Islanders, and via social media.

GoGo Cast’s retailers like Gulf Oil’s network of dealers, Shell Stations, and XtraMart Convenience stores will be providing real-time news via GoLocal. The digital displays enhance customers’ in-store experience by giving them a greater awareness of sale prices and special promotions. Retailers will benefit from an additional opportunity to highlight key selling points, complementing traditional point-of-purchase advertising.

"With our ability to provide real-time messaging and dynamic content through our networks, GoGo Cast is quickly becoming the venue of choice for retailers and brands alike to reach the critical mass of ‘on-the-go’ qualified buyers,” Paolo said.

