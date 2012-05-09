MOH Reveals On-Hold Messaging Solution

MOH Technology AG, a solutions developer specializing in audio distribution and monitoring applications, announced an on-hold messaging solution that minimizes costs and simplifies insertion into Voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems.

Thanks For Holding, offering high-quality message-on-hold and related audio services to brands and businesses worldwide, was the first company to successfully deploy the MOH Technology solution. Thanks For Holding injects on-hold messaging directly into Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CallManager) systems operated by Kendall Auto Group of Alaska at dealerships in Fairbanks and Wasilla – with a third site in Anchorage nearing deployment.

On-hold messaging is marketing material, with most companies using external agencies such as Thanks For Holding to provide professional content. The advent of VoIP changes the straightforward nature of plugging on-hold players into analog PBX phone systems: the systems are now installed and operated by IT departments, and the idea of installing third party files on the phone server is typically not well-received.

The MOH Technology innovation injects real-time IP audio streams directly to VoIP phone systems such as Asterisk and CallManager, using a low-cost IP audio device that is separate from the VoIP server — avoiding the need to update files on the server.

“The biggest challenge in our industry is the migration from analog telephones to the digital world,” said Michael Newman, president, Thanks For Holding. “Cisco CallManager is the biggest and most robust digital phone system in the world today, and interfacing on-hold messaging to these systems has proven to be a challenge. The MOH Technology solution provides the telecom industry’s first easy and effective way to distribute content to businesses that have migrated to CallManager systems.”

Thanks For Holding manages on-hold messaging programs for the Kendall Auto Group of Alaska from its offices, updating the mix of background music, advertisements and promotions using the MOH Technology system. Meanwhile, the IP-addressable Barix devices at the receiving locations listen for updates and download new on-hold programs for playback over CallManager phones.

Newman adds that the main benefit beyond minimizing costs is the simplification of the entire process. The MOH Technology automated solution makes e-mailing audio files to the customer — and hoping the audio is downloaded and applied in time for new promotions and events — a concern of the past.

“The benefit for Kendall Auto Group and our other customers is that we can manage and monitor their on-hold messages,” said Newman. “Changes to programs are made remotely and automatically, requiring no action on their end. Meanwhile, customers calling in will hear a mix of instrumental music and information meant to educate, entertain and ultimately inspire them to become buyers.”

David Gostick of MOH Technology adds that the solution puts users ahead of the curve as the Telecom industry increasingly moves towards touch-free, IP delivery. He notes that on-hold content providers will have to adapt to this innovation.

“The majority of traditional phone systems are nearing the end of their useful lives, and as businesses change out older systems, they are replacing them with IP-based ones," said Gostick. “We are leading the way with a solution that can directly stream IP audio for on-hold messaging into CallManager, Asterisk and other VoIP systems. This is all about building a better IP delivery system for the digital telephony age.”

MOH Technology will show its latest solution at the OHMA Conference, taking place May 9-11 at the Doubletree Paradise Valley Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.