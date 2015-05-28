RUSHWORKS to Exhibit Higher Ed System at UBTech

- RUSHWORKS will illustrate its commitment and support of the higher education market by exhibiting at UBTech, one of the nation’s premiere higher education networking and leadership events, which will be held in Orlando, FL from June 15-17, 2015. RUSHWORKS, demonstrating in Booth 727, will highlight TalkingPoints, a platform that provides tools to capture, stream, and record live presentations.
- “We are delighted to bring TalkingPoints to higher ed executives who visit UBTech seeking solutions capable of reshaping the campus of the future,” said Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president. “TalkingPoints fulfills a basic need—the ability to capture, stream and manage presentation content—in a manner that has never been properly and cost-effectively addressed before. UBTech is the ideal environment to demonstrate the solution’s capabilities to a very focused and dedicated group of leaders in the educational sector.”
- TalkingPoints is a simple solution for recording, streaming, and distributing content using up to three PTZ cameras in any situation where presentations are conducted. One camera is dedicated to the presenter, with a second camera covering session panelists. An optional third camera covers the audience for post-session Q&A activity. The first camera can optionally be configured to automatically track the presenter’s position throughout the presentation.
- The captured HD file uses Picture-in-Picture (PiP) technology to display three windows—one each for the PowerPoint/Keynote slideshow, the presenter, and the panelists. All session participant information, including names and titles, is imported into layouts well in advance of scheduled sessions. Titles can be generated automatically based on touchscreen selection of picture icons of the participants. The presentation can be streamed live, as well as copied to DVD and USB devices as takeaways from the sessions. The files can also be uploaded to host organization websites for VOD search and retrieval.