RTS Introduces New KP-Series Keypanels

The KP-3016 keypanel by RTS

RTS has introduced the first models from its next generation KP-Series keypanel family at the 2015 NAB show in Las Vegas.

The three new models can be connected to OMNEO (KP-3016 only) and analog RTS matrices ports for more basic intercom applications, while still offering the same HD color displays and operation as the fuller-featured versions. They can also be installed in applications with pre-defined requirements where the comprehensive connectivity options of the existing KP-Series models are not needed, but with the same consistent industrial design, hardware and software platform and audio performance.

The three new models from RTS are the KP-3016, KP-3016A, and EKP-3016. The KP-3016 features a one-rack unit keypanel, 14 talk/listen keys, 2 call waiting windows with analog, and OMNEO ports. The KP-3016A features one-rack unit keypanel,14 talk/listen keys, and 2 call waiting windows with analog port. The EKP-3016 features a one-rack unit expansion keypanel, 16 talk/listen keys for KP-3016, and KP-3016A.

The new RTS KP-Series models will be available worldwide in summer 2016.