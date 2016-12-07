RTI Releases Driver For MuxLab’s AV-Over-IP Products

Integrators can now control MuxLab’s ProDigital series of AV-over-IP solutions via RTI’s just-announced two-way driver. The new driver allows integrators to automate and control MuxLab’s AV-over-IP systems, providing AV control for commercial and residential applications. The new driver is designed to reduce complexity while providing an enhanced user experience, regardless of the scope and size of the installation.

Developed by RTI through MuxLab’s partner program, the two-way driver provides direct access and control of MuxLab’s ProDigital Network Controller (model 500811), a vast selection of AV extenders, as well as the complete line of video switchers through RTI’s portfolio of user interfaces. The driver supports resolutions up to 4K, allows for up to 128 output devices, 64 input devices, and 128 video wall configurations with presets via IP control. For video switchers, the driver enables switching of four, eight, or 16 inputs and outputs via RS-232 or IP.

All of MuxLab’s AV-over-IP products will work with RTI systems. MuxLab offers a full line of AV-over-IP products for HDMI, SDI, DVI, and audio, which allows for the creation of virtual matrix switches as well as signal extension, scalable video walls, and KVM applications. MuxLab’s Video Wall 4K-over-IP Extender Kit (model 500759) is an AV-over-IP solution that distributes and extends 4K video in the HDMI format. Integrators can install a custom-sized video wall comprised of potentially hundreds of displays, which can also be extended up to 100 meters from the ethernet switch using standard Cat-5/6 cable.

“With RTI’s powerful control and automation solutions, MuxLab’s innovative AV-over-IP products can be controlled by intuitive user interfaces that enable unprecedented access,” said MuxLab president Daniel Assaraf. “From any interface or smart device, users can tap their source to assign and distribute content to any display in the installation, from large video wall cascades to zoned residential setups—it’s that easy.”

The MuxLab two-way driver is available at no cost to RTI dealers on the company’s website in the Driver Store, and a link is available on MuxLab’s website in the Partners section.